VIDEO: Florida deputy pleads with runaway horse to stop

HUDSON, FL. (WPVI) --A couple of sheriff deputies successfully captured a horse they saw running down a major road in Hudson, Florida.
Video released by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy pleading with the horse to stop as it gallops down the road next to his vehicle around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
The deputies were able to direct the horse away from US 19, a major road in the city, and into a residential area.
Eventually, the deputies were able to stop the horse, who was later returned to its owners uninjured.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps