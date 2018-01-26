PETS & ANIMALS

VIDEO: Florida deputy pleads with runaway horse to stop

VIDEO: Florida deputy pleads with runaway horse to stop (WPVI)

HUDSON, FL. (WPVI) --
A couple of sheriff deputies successfully captured a horse they saw running down a major road in Hudson, Florida.

Video released by the Pasco County Sheriff's Office shows a deputy pleading with the horse to stop as it gallops down the road next to his vehicle around 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

The deputies were able to direct the horse away from US 19, a major road in the city, and into a residential area.

Eventually, the deputies were able to stop the horse, who was later returned to its owners uninjured.

