Zoo 360 and New Exhibits
Zoo 360 Philadelphia Zoo's first-of-its-kind trail system has made an impact around the world. Rick Williams and Cecily Tynan show us how it started, the newest additions and how it is influencing the future of Philadelphia Zoo.
New Animals at the Zoo
New Animals, new exhibits, same fun to explore at Philadelphia Zoo. Cecily Tynan runs down the latest and greatest additions at 34th and Girard.
Family Affair at the Zoo
Each year babies are born at Philadelphia Zoo and now those babies are turning into toddlers. Rick Williams shows us the similarities between the families growing at the zoo and the families visiting the zoo.
Species Preservation and Conservation
A big part of the Zoo's mission is preservation and conservation. Rick Williams shows us how their work is being done locally and internationally to protect the wildlife around us.
Exceptional Medical Care
The Animal Health Center at the Philadelphia Zoo is a state-of-the-art medical facility right on the premises of the Zoo, where all the animals receive amazing care.
Donations in honor of polar bear Coldilocks can be made to:
Polar Bear International
www.PhiladelphiaZoo.org/PBIdonate
New Guest Amenities
Rick Williams shows us the new food options at Philadelphia Zoo. Plus, a look inside the future restaurant that will open in 2019.
Six Things to Do at the zoo
The Zoo is a favorite destination for all ages. Cecily Tynan runs down six things to do when you come to the zoo.
Volunteering at the Zoo
It takes a village to raise a baby and to run a zoo. Cecily Tynan shows us the importance of the volunteers that help out at Philadelphia Zoo.
