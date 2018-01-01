PETS & ANIMALS

WATCH: Squirrel lunges at police officer inside home

Video shows a squirrel lunging at police officers in Upstate New York. (Brockport Police Department/Facebook)

BROCKPORT, New York --
Police in Brockport, New York were called to help with an uninvited squirrel inside a home.

The squirrel ran all over the place, but eventually officers were able to catch it. The rambunctious rodent was released outside, and no one was hurt.

Brockport Police posted on Facebook that officers are always willing to go the extra mile to help residents.


The squirrel was reportedly 'eating cookies in the kitchen' before the officers arrived.

