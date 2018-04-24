U.S. & WORLD

Young giraffe makes brief escape at Indiana zoo

Giraffe makes a run for it in Indiana. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 24, 2018. (WPVI)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. --
Workers at an Indiana zoo needed a couple of hours to corral a young giraffe that escaped from her enclosure.

The 7-month-old female got loose Monday from the African Journey exhibit at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo. Zoo spokeswoman Bonnie Kemp says the giraffe, Thabisa, never left the property.

It wasn't immediately clear how the youngest in the zoo's herd of nine giraffes escaped.

Staffers were able to trap the giraffe in a fenced parking lot in a non-public area of the zoo. Zookeepers calmed her down before returning her to the enclosure.

The zoo just opened to the public for the season on Saturday.

