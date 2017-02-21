PETS

Boy gives list of instructions for Rhino Lightning's future owner

"His cheeks make a lot of slobber, he's a striped dream, and his name is Rhino Lightning." (WPVI)

"His cheeks make a lot of slobber." "He's a striped dream."

Those are just a few of the things to know about Rhino Lightning.

When the 3-year-old boxer mix arrived at the Humane Society last week, he had a spiral notebook with him.

Rhino's heartbroken little owner had filled the pages with information about his likes - sleeping under the blankets and running around - and his dislikes, such as snow and baths.

The family was forced to surrender Rhino because the energetic dog kept accidentally knocking over one of the children.

Though giving up the dog was devastating, there is a silver lining.

Since the Humane Society first posted the instructions on Facebook, the adoption applications have been pouring in.

They're pretty sure whoever gets the child's "amazing puppy" will honor his very specific requests: keep his full name Rhino Lightning, then the family's last name, and tell him every night he's loved and missed.

