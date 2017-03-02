A recent photo of Rizzo with Mr. Bauer.

Action News has learned Stacy Bauer and her husband have been reunited with their beloved dog, Rizzo.The couple was reunited with the Pitbull Thursday night, following a story that aired on Action News about an adoption mix-up involving their missing pet.Stacy Bauer and her husband have raised Rizzo, a gray and white Pitbull, since he was a puppy.But on Jan. 19, Rizzo got away.The frantic couple reported him as lost to various city shelters.Bauer says they checked, in some cases, every other day."We followed up on every tip we received," Bauer said.Rizzo's photo was on flyers and websites.For weeks, there was no sign of him.Then a photo was posted to the PSPCA website about a newly adopted dog - it was Rizzo!How did that happen?The PSPCA sees thousands of dogs a year, and while Rizzo was recorded as missing, he didn't arrive as a stray.The shelter says someone claiming to own him dropped him off as a surrender, so no one checked to see if the surrendered dog matched a reported lost dog."We put Rizzo up for adoption and with us his name was Ben Ben," Adam Corbett of the PSPCA said.It seems had the Bauers come to the shelter between Feb. 15-19, they would have seen Rizzo, but instead someone else fell for a Ben Ben.The shelter feels bad about what has happened and is trying to contact the new owner."We do believe that reuniting a dog with its home is a priority and we would love to do anything we can to encourage that," Corbett said.What could have helped prevent this situation was if Rizzo had a microchip, which contains information about a dog's owner and, at the SPCA, can cost as little as $15.Stacy Bauer says she understands, but her hope still is that the owner of Rizzo or Ben Ben will hear her story."He has a home. He has people who love him. We just want him back," Bauer said.Bauer says she has no ill will toward anyone, and says she knows no one did anything deliberately wrong.The SPCA has reached out to the new owner to see if he would consider adopting a new dog. At this point, they have traded voicemail and have not been able to talk directly.------