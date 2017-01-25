AUCKLAND, New Zealand --If you need your dose of a cute animal video for the day, make sure to watch this baby giraffe taking her first steps.
A surviving baby twin giraffe at the Auckland Zoo is taking her first steps one stride at a time. The calf slowly walked around the outdoor exhibit Tuesday morning with her aunt Rukiya, brother and mom.
A zoo team leader said the giraffe was sticking close to mom.
"She's a little bit cheeky, she would run up to them and run back to mom for a little bit security," Pridelands team leader Nat Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the giraffe would soon be introduced to her father.
The baby giraffe was part of a rare birth of twin giraffes at the zoo. Zookeepers, unfortunately, had to euthanize the male giraffe on Jan. 3. They were born prematurely on New Year's Eve.