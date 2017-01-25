ANIMAL NEWS

Surviving baby twin giraffe takes first steps

EMBED </>More News Videos

A surviving baby twin giraffe at the Auckland Zoo is taking her first steps one stride at a time. (KTRK)

AUCKLAND, New Zealand --
If you need your dose of a cute animal video for the day, make sure to watch this baby giraffe taking her first steps.

A surviving baby twin giraffe at the Auckland Zoo is taking her first steps one stride at a time. The calf slowly walked around the outdoor exhibit Tuesday morning with her aunt Rukiya, brother and mom.

A zoo team leader said the giraffe was sticking close to mom.

"She's a little bit cheeky, she would run up to them and run back to mom for a little bit security," Pridelands team leader Nat Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the giraffe would soon be introduced to her father.

The baby giraffe was part of a rare birth of twin giraffes at the zoo. Zookeepers, unfortunately, had to euthanize the male giraffe on Jan. 3. They were born prematurely on New Year's Eve.

Related Topics:
petsanimalsanimal newsdigital videobaby giraffe
Load Comments
ANIMAL NEWS
Rottweiler owner attacked and dog comes to her rescue
Red panda missing from Virginia zoo
'Nature at its best:' Giant gator spotted at nature center
Cat survives harrowing encounter with garage door
More animal news
PETS
Man arrested, stolen dogs returned to Chester County home
Rottweiler owner attacked and dog comes to her rescue
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
Meet the Smithsonian's National Zoo new seal pup
More Pets
Top Stories
Publicist: Actress Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Celebrities react to death of Mary Tyler Moore
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
Security increases at GOP retreat day before Trump
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Suspect charged in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
Show More
Man arrested, stolen dogs returned to Chester County home
Dow Jones industrial average tops 20,000
Trump announces 'major' voter fraud investigation
Protesters climb DC crane, call for resistance to Trump
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks Co.
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
More Video