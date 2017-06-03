PETS

Firefighters rescue dog that got stuck in tree

In this photo provided by the Kentucky State Police, Rocco, a dachshund, peeks his head through the trunk of a tree in Salem, Ky., Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Kentucky State Police via AP)

SALEM, Ky. --
Is that a bird in the tree? A cat? No, it's Rocco the dog, who had to be rescued by firefighters when the small dachshund got stuck inside a tree trunk.

Authorities say two off-duty Kentucky state troopers were mowing a cemetery in Salem on Thursday when they heard a dog barking. They looked around for several minutes, and finally, they found the pooch - trapped inside the tree.

Apparently Rocco had climbed into a nearby hole dug by a groundhog and found his way up through the tree trunk. That's where he became stuck.

A firefighter came out and cut part of the tree, safely freeing Rocco.

The opening in the tree is now big enough for Rocco - if he dares go on another adventure like that.
Related Topics:
petsanimalsdogu.s. & worldKentucky
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Pit Bull goes from shelter dog reject to police narcotics squad
Dogs arrive in SoCal after being rescued from slaughterhouse
New drug kits save police dogs from opioid overdoses
Watch this dog play fetch with itself
More Pets
Top Stories
Suspect named in stabbing of Councilman David Oh
Person struck and killed in Marple Township, Pa.
Fatal crash closes WB Pa. Turnpike in Bensalem
Teen student killed amid violent day in Chester ID'd
AccuWeather: Showers, Then Sun
Could Comey testimony be blocked by executive privilege?
3 Ex-Penn State officials get jail in Sandusky case
Show More
'He broke me.' Kathy Griffin addresses Trump photo
Good Samaritan rescues man from creek in Trenton
Police: NJ 'upskirt' suspect had camera in sneakers
Funeral held for pilot killed in medical chopper crash
Teen hero honored after rescuing nephew from burning home
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
American Cancer Society Bike-A-Thon
PHOTOS: 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: The amazing sights of Winterthur's Point-to-Point
More Photos