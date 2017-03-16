PETS

Happy Panda Day!

EMBED </>More News Videos

Celebrate Panda Day with adorable pandas from around the world. (Vienna Zoo Schönbrunn/YouTube via Storyful)

What are black and white and having a special day on Thursday? Pandas!

Thursday is Panda Day, meant for celebrating the adorable, tumbling, bamboo-eating animals. Though the origins of the unofficial holiday are unknown, various Panda-friendly organizations have acknowledged it, such as the Memphis Zoo and the iPanda Channel of China.

Celebrate the lovable mammals with pandas from the Smithsonian's National Zoo, the Toronto Zoo, Vienna's Schonbrunn Zoo and more in the cute compilation above.
Related Topics:
petswild animalszoocute animalsbaby animals
Load Comments
Related
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
Watch adorable baby panda take his first steps
Pandas at Smithsonian Zoo receive big cakes for their birthdays
PETS
LIVE GIRAFFE CAM: Still waiting for April to give birth
Jack Russell adorably fails at agility course
VIDEO: Lake Tahoe rescue dog slides down snowy slopes
Shelter Me: Getyourpet.com
More Pets
Top Stories
6abc School Closings and Delays
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
Ice from truck crashes into driver's windshield on I-95
13 charged in major Bucks County heroin ring bust
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
AccuWeather: Bright, But Cold Today
Fire damages kitchen inside Wynnefield apartment
4, including child, sickened by CO fumes in Del.
Show More
Federal judge in Hawaii puts Trump travel ban on hold
Boy, 5, rescued after being found unconscious in snow
Man, woman hospitalized for CO poisoning in North Philly
Fire destroys Cape May County house
More News
Top Video
Mom arrested after boy home alone starts fire in Upper Darby apt.
Fire damages kitchen inside Wynnefield apartment
Sports Flash: Ducis Rodgers' NCAA Tournament Bracket
Alex Trebek meets with fans in Philadelphia
More Video