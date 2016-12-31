Kitten travels 600 miles under hood of car

A driver discovered his pickup had a little extra purr - because a kitten had been trapped under the hood.Lance Gallimore discovered the feline when he stopped at a gas station close to Roanoke, Virginia.He thinks the animal had been there for his entire trip across four states.Gallimore is certain this is the same kitten he had seen near his home in Fort Drum, New York - 600 miles away.The driver took the cat to an emergency vet.It had no serious injuries.One of Gallimore's relatives decided to adopt the pet.