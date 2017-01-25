Man arrested, stolen dogs returned to Chester County home

WEST CALN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Authorities in Chester County say two stolen dogs are back home, thanks to Action News viewers.
Mark Uschold of East Fallowfield Township has been arrested and charged with theft-related offenses and false reports to law enforcement.
Uschold is accused of stealing Ruth King's pets, Miley and Macey, from her property in West Caln Township on Jan. 6.
Neighbors told King a man in a green van drove off with the Golden Retriever and the German Shepherd.
After seeing our story, police say several people came forward to identify the man as Uschold.
After an investigation, officers found one of the King's dogs in Philadelphia and the other in Coatesville.
Uschold was arraigned on Tuesday and bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
An investigation is ongoing for three dogs reported missing on Jan. 2.
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Caln Township police at 610-384-3115 or via email at tipline@westcalnpolice.org.