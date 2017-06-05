Massive alligator spotted on South Carolina golf course

An enormous American alligator was seen walking from pond to pond at a coastal South Carolina golf course earlier this week.The Fripp Island Activity Center posted a video Tuesday taken at the Fripp Island Golf & Beach Resort of the alligator walking along the fairway. The post reads:The resort is on St. Helena Island, just north of popular vacation destination Hilton Head Island.According to the Smithsonian Institute, American alligators are native to the U.S. from North Carolina to the Rio Grande in Texas. The average size for a female is about eight feet, and the average size for a male is about 11 feet.