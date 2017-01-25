PETS

Smithsonian's National Zoo welcomes adorable gray seal pup

The Smithsonian's National Zoo welcomed a gray seal pup on Jan. 21. (Jacqueline Conrad, Smithsonian's National Zoo)

Say hello to the newest gray seal pup at Smithsonian's National Zoo!

The female seal, born on Jan. 21, is the third pup to mother Kara and 26-year-old father Gunther, the zoo said. The pup weighed 34 pounds as of Jan. 24, and staff are "cautiously optimistic that the pup will thrive."

"Around three weeks of age, the pup will wean and shed her white lanugo coat, revealing a gray and mottled pattern similar to that of the adults," the zoo said. "Once she is weaned, keepers will slowly introduce the new pup to the other members of the colony. She will join the zoo's adult gray seals and two harbor seals, Luke and Squeegee, on exhibit and public view in the spring."

The Washington Post said that the seal pup does not yet have a name.

"Although once endangered, gray seals are now listed as a species of least concern by the International Union for Conservation of Nature," the zoo said. "In the wild, gray seals range from North America to the Baltic Sea."
Related Topics:
petsfeel gooddistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooleru.s. & worldwild animalscute animalszoo
Load Comments
PETS
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
Philadelphia sailor welcomed home by 4 adorable Pugs
Shelter Me: Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society
Dog found with nose, ears cut off
More Pets
Top Stories
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Dow Jones industrial average tops 20,000
Trump to order investigation into 'voter fraud'
Road closures, restrictions for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Police: 7 protesters on DC crane associated with Greenpeace
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
Show More
Hit-and-run driver crashes into Wilmington 7-Eleven
Exclusive: Chaka Fattah's day before prison interview
Police: Gunmen steal from dying shooting victim
Police: Suspect shoots man, steals car in SW Philadelphia
Argument ends in shooting in Parkside
More News
Photos
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
Local crews hit roads as snow falls across region
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
More Photos