Move over Fido. Step aside Spot. Bella and Max are the top dog names of 2016, according to Rover.com.
The pet care website used their database of hundreds of thousands of dogs to compile their list of most popular dog names of 2016.
Bella, Lucy and Daisy topped the list for female dog names. Max, Charlie and Buddy were the most popular male dog names.
More than half of dog owners named their pets after celebrities or TV, movie and book characters. Pokemon, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones were among the most popular sources of inspiration.
Here are the top 10 female dog names:
1. Bella
2. Lucy
3. Daisy
4. Lola
5. Luna
6. Molly
7. Sadie
8. Sophie
9. Bailey
10. Maggie
Here are the top 10 male dog names:
1. Max
2. Charlie
3. Buddy
4. Cooper
5. Jack
6. Rocky
7. Bear
8. Duke
9. Toby
10. Tucker
