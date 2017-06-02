PETS

Pit Bull goes from shelter dog reject to police narcotics squad

Tukwila Police Department has a new member on the force, and he is being welcomed with open arms. (WPVI)

Tukwila Police Department has added a new member to the force, and he is being welcomed into the community with open arms.

K-9 Apollo was a highly energetic Pit Bull who was about to be put down after being abandoned. Luckily, a trainer at the dog shelter where he was being kept called local law enforcement to see if he would be suitable for K-9 duties.

That is when Tukwila Police Department stepped in. As explained in a Facebook post by Tukwila PD, some police departments were put off by Apollo's breed. "No one would give him a chance simply because he was a pit bull who often have bad reputations based on misconceptions and lack of training," reads the post. They added, "We decided to give Apollo that chance and we are glad that we did. Apollo finished narcotics school in November of last year and did indeed finish first in his class."



The latest post from the Tukwila Police Department shows Apollo with a brand new perch he was gifted. In Facebook and Twitter posts on June 1, Tukwila PD shared images of a delighted-looking Apollo on his bed made by KO Custom Design, which is topped off by a flashing police light.
