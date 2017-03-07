Police Department K9 trains as comfort dog

PETS

A police department in western Illinois just got a furry new officer and she's already the most popular member of the force. (WLS)

STERLING, Ill. --
A police department in western Illinois just got a furry new officer and she's already the most popular member of the force.

Brinkley is a 2-month-old puppy who's not your average police K9. She's being trained as a "comfort" dog, to connect with the community during stressful times, visit schools and be a goodwill ambassador.

Brinkley will also be at the station to help calm the victims of crime and those who just need the joys that only a loving pet can bring.

"She will be a dog that you can come up and hug and that you can interact with a lot," Officer Niki Diehl said.

Brinkley will also be at Sterling Police Department for morale, to help officers dealing with burnout and tragic situations.
