Puppy recovering after drug overdose, arrests made

A puppy suffering from a drug overdose is on its way to a full recovery.
The Carrollton Texas Police Department says an officer found the puppy Saturday in the floorboard of a truck in a Home Depot parking lot.
Police say the dog's owners were inside the store switching price tags.
The owners were arrested for heroin possession and for fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing.
"Our many thanks to Dr. Stacie Fowler and the staff at North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for nursing this honorary K-9 back to health," the police wrote on Facebook.
Police say the puppy is recovering from opiate overdose and is in the care of the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center.
