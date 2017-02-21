PETS

Puppy recovering after drug overdose, arrests made

(Carrollton Texas Police Department / Facebook)

A puppy suffering from a drug overdose is on its way to a full recovery.

The Carrollton Texas Police Department says an officer found the puppy Saturday in the floorboard of a truck in a Home Depot parking lot.

Police say the dog's owners were inside the store switching price tags.

The owners were arrested for heroin possession and for fraudulent destruction, removal, or concealment of writing.

"Our many thanks to Dr. Stacie Fowler and the staff at North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic for nursing this honorary K-9 back to health," the police wrote on Facebook.

Police say the puppy is recovering from opiate overdose and is in the care of the City of Carrollton Animal Adoption Center.

------
Report a correction or typo
Related Topics:
petsu.s. & worlddogdrug
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
Boy gives list of instructions for Rhino Lightning's future owner
Bye bye, Bao Bao!
Puppies, yoga in Old City
Shelter Me: Animal Alliance
More Pets
Top Stories
9,190 apply for 96 spots in Philadelphia school lottery
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Philadelphia police officers save unconscious child
Operator critically injured in Upper Darby train crash
'Refugees Welcome' banner unfurled on Statue of Liberty
Police: Delco man shared child porn on Pinterest
Buena teacher accused of having sex with student
Show More
2 separate child sex arrests in same Pa. park
Jewish centers across country targeted for bomb threats
Trump administration working on trans bathroom guidelines
Temple's Donnaizha Fountain tells her story of hope
Car hits pole, overturns injuring driver in Palmyra
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos