PETS

Rottweiler owner attacked and dog comes to her rescue

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman's dog pins an attacker who grabbed her from behind.

By
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas --
A 10-month-old Rottweiler named Hercules lived up to his namesake by biting a man trying to attack its owner.

Catalina Humphrey said she was walking Hercules on a jogging trail along Sawmill Road near her home in Montgomery County, Texas Saturday afternoon, when a man came up from behind and tried to attack her.

Before she could react, Hercules pinned the man to the ground and bit him.

"The minute that he ran, I saw blood on the ground," Humphrey said.

She said the man finally stood up, cursed at her and ran away.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office are searching for him.
"It's still hard for me to want to leave my house," Humphrey said, "because I'm still trying to wrestle with that."

Hercules is showing his softer side now, by comforting his owner.

"I think he can sense that something is wrong and I'm sad because I'm still upset about everything," Humphrey said, "so he's been really good about letting me know that it's going to be okay when I feel down about what happened."

Investigators are not certain what the suspect's motives could have been.

They said the suspect was described as a clean shaven black male in his 20s, about 5'10", and weighing about 175 pounds.
Investigators said he was wearing black jogging pants, a red shirt and a black baseball hat.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office will be adding extra patrols in the area and is continuing the investigation.
Related Topics:
petsdogu.s. & worldanimal news
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
PETS
VIDEO: Dog rescued after being chained up for 15 years
Meet the Smithsonian's National Zoo new seal pup
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
Philadelphia sailor welcomed home by 4 adorable Pugs
More Pets
Top Stories
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
LIVE: President Donald Trump to speak at DHS
Trump signs 2 executive orders on border wall, sanctuary cities
Security increases at GOP retreat day before Trump
Suspect charged in Chestnut Hill home invasion, sex assault
Road closures, SEPTA changes for Trump's visit to Philly Thursday
Dow Jones industrial average tops 20,000
Show More
Trump announces 'major' voter fraud investigation
Protesters climb DC crane, call for resistance to Trump
Trump moving forward with border wall, weighs refugee cuts
Former Phillies prospect Matt Imhof retires after losing right eye
Hit-and-run driver crashes into Wilmington 7-Eleven
More News
Top Video
Large sinkhole opens up in Montco neighborhood (PHOTOS)
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on Route 1 in Bucks Co.
Ambushed deliveryman speaks after returning fire in SW Philly
Philadelphia School District addresses immigrant students' questions
More Video