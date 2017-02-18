Shelter Me: Animal Alliance

PETS

LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
Meet the Jones family who found a cat that looked a little different than the rest and that's what made it love at first sight.

Laura Jones adopted six rescue pets.

"We never set out to have more than 2 cats and a dog. We now have 5 cats," she said.

The Jones family keeps growing.

They have five cats, one dog and three kids.

"They all love all the kids," said Laura.

Each of their children, Maxx, Jack and Kate have been diagnosed on the autism spectrum.

"You feel like you go to a shelter that you're rescuing the animal, but really sometimes they're rescuing you," said Laura.

When they adopted their dog Ruby, Maxx saw Cheesecake at the shelter.

"He said the cat's broken, like me, and I just thought 'Oh my gosh, how can I say no,'" added Laura.

And so last spring Cheesecake came home.

"Maxx saw that this cat, there was really nothing wrong with the cat. It was just a cat who needed a home and patience," said Laura.

The newest addition to the Jones family came from the Animal Alliance in Lambertville, New Jersey.

Annie Trinkle, Executive Director of Animal Alliance said, "We love when we see a success story."
This is the 16th year for the Animal Alliance.

"We do specialize our efforts in animals who have been victims of abuse and neglect," said Annie.

If you are interested in any of the animals you see in the video, Allie, Abigail, Bojangles, Myla and Anita, you can visit the Animal Alliance website.

If you are interested in any of the animals you see in the video, Allie, Abigail, Bojangles, Myla and Anita, you can visit the Animal Alliance website.

Action News will feature your stories in upcoming Shelter Me segments.
