Shelter Me: Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia, also known as ACCT, is an open intake shelter. Taking in over twenty three thousand animals a year.
Vincent Medley is the Executive Director of Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia.
He said, "We're just an all-around animal shelter that has an animal control contract with the city, but also we provide care services um for animals once they're in the shelter."
ACCT is currently undergoing renovations to ensure their residents are living comfortably.
"It's actually very exciting because we have a new HVAC system which is AC system air exchange system for the animals in the shelter," said Medley.
But the Construction is going to cut ACCT's intake capacity of 120 dogs in half.
Medley adds, "Intake from people in through the front counter to our officers who are out in the field. It's about 30 to 40 dogs a day."
Space fills up quickly so they are asking the public and local rescues to help rehome the animals.
"Every space counts," said Medley.
The PSPCA is lending a hand to allow more space and save more lives.
Gillian Kocher is the Director of Public Relations PSPCA.
"The Pennsylvania SPCA is gonna come and set up in the parking lot and intake animals first before they even enter the shelter. So we are inviting the public to come during those days, you know of course what we really want to help with is reduce overcrowding here," said Kocher.
Medley said, "It allows us to continue to maintain a high life saving rate, but also we have great pets down here, I mean we have all kinds the sweetest animals in the world."
Sweet animals like Shadow, an 80 pound love.
Keith Mikus, Canine Programs Coordinator said, "He loves to play he really seems to like other dogs. He already knows sit and stay and all his basics."
Chingy is a 5-year-old Pit mix who came to ACCT as a stray.
Ame Dorminy, Communication & Development Specialist, ACCT said, "He's pretty strong. He's gonna have some energy he needs to work off so that he feels calm."
Haywood is two years old and would be best in an active home.
Mikus said, "Anybody who's understanding and is like hey this guy is gonna need at least a couple of walks a day."
Meet Stephen who was picked up as a stray by the Philadelphia Police Department. He's about 3-years-old, house broken, very
friendly and looking for a new home.
If you're interested in Stephen or any of the animals you've met today, you can visit the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia's website.
