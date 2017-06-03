Shelter Me at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --In this week's Shelter Me report, we look at some spots that welcome man's best friend down at the Jersey Shore.
Head down Ocean Drive in Longport, N.J., and you'll find a beach brimming with wildlife.
"It's very popular because ... there's some great beach nesting bird habitats," said Dave Golden, assistant director of the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. "We also get some people that fish off the beach or off the rocks."
The official name is Malibu Beach. But local dog owners have dubbed it Longport Dog Beach.
"A lot of people come to walk their dogs here," said Golden. "People feel like they're out in nature and away from things, and yet it's a short drive from these larger coastal communities."
If you think your hound is a real beauty, take him or her to Ocean City on June 10th for the "Show us Your Paws" parade.
"Animals from the community come walk along the boardwalk," said Ryan Parker, community outreach coordinator for the Humane Society of Ocean City, NJ (HSOCNJ). "It's the only time of the year that they're allowed to do so."
Pets dress to impress as they strut along the boards. There's a $10 registration fee.
"It's going to be a lot of fun," said Parker. "And all the money, all the proceeds, go to help the animals in our care."
Those animals being cared for by HSOCNJ include dogs Chewy and Lily.
"They are both very sweet, would do well with kids," said Parker. "We are trying to adopt them out together."
Biggie is a 3-year-old Chihuahua mix.
"He is just a ball full of energy," said Parker. "He's a wonderful dog."
Dusty is foreign-born, raised in the Middle East.
"A gentleman who works for the government brought him back to the States," said Parker. "He's a very, very playful personality."
Fred, meanwhile, is a senior. He's just looking for some peace and quiet.
"He's just a really great dog," Parker said.
Finally, there's 4-year-old Max. He was rescued from a high-kill shelter in Georgia.
The folks at the Humane Society say Max is a tall, cool drink of water. He's very curious and loves to run around and play with his toys.
If you're interested in Max or any of the animals you've met today you can visit the Humane Society of Ocean City website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
