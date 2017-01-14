Shelter Me: Dog Town

This week our shelter me features a dog saved by prisoners in Texas, and now has found a home here in Philadelphia thanks to a local couple and Dog Town, a local rescue.
Dennis McGuire and Vera Blair-McGuire adopted Boomer in August.
"He was on the streets in Trinity, Texas," said Dennis.
Boomer was rescued and placed in a local Texas prison.
Dennis said, "Where the prisoners took care of him for 72 hours. Usually after 72 hours they put them down."
But boomer was saved by a local district attorney and placed on a transport to Pennsylvania.
"He's about 50 pounds now. He was about 32 pounds," said Dennis.
After being nursed back to health, he quickly found his forever home.
"He just came across the room and found me and that was it," added Dennis.
Boomer is 3-year-old Texas heeler.
Dennis says, "Half Australian cattle dog and half Australian shepherd."
"He's very polite and he's very grateful for everything. He's just so sweet," said Vera.
The adoption took place at Dog Town, now in both Colmar and New Britain.
Jennifer Joseph is the owner of Dog Town.
She said, "We have our 2nd adoption center."
The rescue has placed nearly a thousand dogs in new homes.
"It's saving a life," said Jennifer.
And they hope to find the same success for Skylar.
Karina Sharma, an associate at Dog Town said, "She's about 2 and half."
She's a spaniel, great dane mix who should be the only pet in a house with older kids.
Karina says, "Once she knows you, she's great to take out and about."
Dasher is a 7-month-old lab husky mix.
Haley Cliver, another associate of Dog Town said, "He's fun with other dogs. He's great on walks. He's very loving."
His best friend is Mokie, a 7-month-old cattle dog mix.
"She's just the definition of a happy puppy," added Dog Town associate, Ally Pallante.
Just like Santa, who at 10-months-old has a special gift for his new home.
Collin Roche, a trainer at Dog Town said, "Already doing well with his house breaking."
Trooper, a 2-year-old Pit mix is ready to strike a pose for his forever family.
Cait Mellor, associate of Dog Town says, "He's hugger and lover above all."
Associate Megan Kelly adds, "Yup, he craves attention."
And there is Finley, and adorable 10-week-old mixed puppy. Finley has a heart murmur, he was born with it. If you are willing to take on that responsibility to have a lovable pup like Finley in your home, he's for you.
If you're interested in Finley or any of the animals you've met today you can visit the Dog Town website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abc Shelter Me and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
Action News will feature your stories in upcoming Shelter Me segments.
