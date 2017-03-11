Shelter Me: Getyourpet.com

This week's Shelter Me focuses on a web based service that connects families who need to surrender their pets with potential adopters.
Angela Marcus is the founder, Get Your Pet Dot Com.
She says, "One out of every three pets that go into our shelter system in this country are being surrendered by their owners."
So Angela Marcus set out to make a difference, creating a web-based service called Getyourpet.com.
"It kind of works like a dating website," said Marcus.
Serving a 50 mile radius of Philadelphia, the site connects people who need to surrender their animals with those looking to adopt.
Marcus says, "This is a tool, a resource for responsible re-homing."
Potential adopters have the benefit of meeting the animal's current owner through the website.
"The adopters get all of that information first hand," added Marcus.
For those surrendering their pet, it offers a guilt-free zone to find a forever connection.
"They're heartbroken and they are so happy that this is an option," said Marcus.
The mission is to find homes, but also help shelters with overcrowding.
"Every pet that we can keep out of the shelter is a life saved, not only for that pet, but the pet that is in the cage that pet needs to go into."
Pets like Ivy, a 5-year-old Pit.
Jennifer Whipkey, Ivey's foster mom said, "She is deaf. I'm using a combination of hand signals and sign language to communicate with her."
She'd be best with older kids and another dog companion.
Whipkey added, "She's a very sweet girl, very loving."
Cloud is a 5-year-old terrier mix whose owner is getting ready to move.
Jaclyn Sanderson, Get Your Pet advocate said, "It is with a heavy heart that she needs to find him a new home."
He'd do best in an active home as long as there's time for his favorite thing. "He loves to give hugs," added Sanderson.
And meet Legacy, a female 3-year-old pit bull mix who is very healthy and ready for her forever home. She's almost like a cat. She likes to rub against you. In fact, she is great with cats and older kids, but would do better in a home as the only dog.
If you're interested in Legacy or any of the animals you've met today you can visit the Get Your Pet website.
And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcShelterMe and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
Action News will feature your stories in upcoming Shelter Me segments.
petspennsylvania newsShelter Meanimal rescuepet adoption
