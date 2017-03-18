Shelter Me: Luv-N-Bunns

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) --Meet an animal rescue that's dedicated to finding homes for rabbits.
Elizabeth Luczyszyn is the Director of Intake and adoptions, Luv-N-Bunns.
She said, "Just like cats and dogs they need a place to go when they're unwanted."
Luv-N-Bunns is dedicated to finding homes for rabbits.
"They're good pets they live for a long time. They're not messy, they are not stinky, they're quiet, they use their litter boxes um they're just a nice animal to have around," said Luczyszyn.
The rescue got its start in 2007 and finds homes for around 200 rabbits a year.
"They're actually a pretty popular pet. I think they're considered the 3rd most popular animal people have in their homes," said Luczyszyn.
Many of the rabbits are pulled from high kill shelters or are owner surrenders.
"Sometimes people go to the pet store and they get two and they're told they're both boys and both girls but they're not so they become very plentiful very quickly," added Luczyszyn.
With the constant intake of rabbits, the rescue is always in need of volunteer fosters.
Luczyszyn said, "There's always more animals than we can take in, so as many people as we can find that would house them temporarily until we find their forever home that would really help. There's just always a need."
One-year-old Rosie used to be a classroom pet now she's ready to settle down in a quiet home.
"She's very social, she loves to be pet," added Luczyszyn.
London is 6-years-old and came to the rescue in pretty bad shape. Now, she's ready to be adopted.
"She would do well in a quiet atmosphere, lots of love," said Luczyszyn.
Julio is 9-years-old and would like a home with another rabbit.
"His family got old, the kids got old, and they no longer had any time for him, so he came here and he is looking for a forever family," said Luczyszyn.
And this is Po, a two-year-old Lionhead rabbit who was left in a parking lot in his cage. He's very sweet and ready for his forever home.
If you're interested in Po or any of the Rabbits you've met today you can visit the Luv-N-Bunns website.
And, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcShelterMe and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
Action News will feature your stories in upcoming Shelter Me segments.
------