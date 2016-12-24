Shelter Me: One Love Animal Rescue

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (WPVI) --In this week's Shelter Me, A Mount Laurel Hotel has a new resident, but this guy has four legs.
Bailey's owner thought it would be a good idea for him to live at the aloft Hotel and to be able to greet the guests.
He's not your typical doorman, but the guests sure do love him.
And the employees say Bailey provides entertainment for them when work gets rough.
Bailey was adopted from the One Love Animal Rescue, a foster based rescue which does about 100 adoptions a year.
Bailey's adoption was their first to a hotel.
Bailey is enjoying the sweet life, and there are other animals looking for their forever home.
If you're interested in any of the animals you see in the video, you can visit the One Love Animal Rescue website.
