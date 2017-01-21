PETS

Shelter Me: Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society
Meet Special Agent Roxxy Brown Cleopatra... or Roxxy for short!

"She just loves playing around, loves playing with dogs. She just loves people, she just loves to be loved," said Anthony Dillion, who adopted Roxxy in November, 2016.

When Anthony saw Roxxy at a PAWS adoption event while driving down Broad Street, he knew he had to pull over.

"She was out there with an 'adopt me' jacket on, so I was like 'okay, I'll take her home right now," he said.

Roxxy was found as a stray extremely emaciated. Anthony was able to foster her back to health before making the adoption official.

"The first night I brought her home she laid down on my lap when we were watching TV and she wouldn't get off my lap," Anthony said. "I just knew it right away. I was like 'this is my new best friend.'"

The two are inseparable.

"She just makes you want to live more," he said.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is Philadelphia's largest no kill shelter.

"PAWS main mission is to help make Philadelphia a no kill city, and I really do believe that that is obtainable," Allison Lamond, Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator.

Meet more pets in need of a home, in including Ketchup, Kendall, Beauty and Reese, in this week's Shelter Me!
