Shelter Me: Yappy Hours and Caturdays

Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start to summer, so in this week's Shelter Me Matt O'Donnell finds some spots where you can bring your four legged friends, or perhaps find a feline to take home.They're calling it the best Happy Hour in town, because you can bring your dog to it!It is Yappy hour, and Queen Village K9 organizes the event once a month.The event, featuring booze for the humans and biscuits for the hounds, moves around to dog friendly restaurants."The dogs love it. They get to play with each other, they get to meet other dogs, they get to steal French fries off of plates and they just have a great time," said Keely Costa, Marketing Co-chair for Queen Village K9.Have an affinity for felines? The Pennsylvania SPCA holds Caturdays at the Philadelphia Brewing Company.Caturdays are one Saturday a month in the brewery's tasting room.As you sample the brews, you can mingle with some of the PSPCA's cats and kittens up for adoption."People come and they realize the event's going on and are like so excited when they see the cats and then a ton of people come to adopt the cats themselves," said Kelsey Maccombs, Marketing Manager for the PSPCA.If you're interested in any of the pets you met you can visit the PSPCA websiteAnd, if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to theusing #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.----------