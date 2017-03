A Lake Tahoe rescue dog knows how to have fun on the snowy slopes.The 6-year-old black lab named Truckee was captured on video taking a long, leisurely slide down Heavenly Mountain.Truckee is the senior dog in the mountain's Avalanche Rescue Dog Program.Trainers say Truckee just loves getting out in all that snow, saying he slides around like this a lot -- but this has to be his longest run so far.