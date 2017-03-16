Violet the dog in Tournament of Tails matchup

Forget March Madness, the Tournament of Tails is underway at the Pennsylvania SPCA.Violet the dog is in a matchup against Cesara from Dog Star Rescue in Connecticut.People can vote for the pup they like the best, and the dog with the most votes will advance to the next round.Voting lasts just one day, and the winning shelter gets a big prize to help with their mission of saving lives."Really what we're hoping is to get as many votes as possible, so we can move on to the next round. And if Violet ends up winning the whole thing, the Pennsylvania SCPA could win a $5,000 grant from Petplan, so we're really excited," said Gillian Kocher with the Pennsylvania SPCA.But in the ways that really matter, Violet has already won.She was adopted and has a brand new home.------