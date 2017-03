They call him the big boss and this colossal chicken sure is king on social media. Merakli can be seen on the viral video emerging from his coop, which has been shared more than 2 million times.The video was taken in his native Kosovo by his owner, a man named Fitim, who captioned it: "a very enjoyable look at Merakli " when he first posted it on a popular Facebook page dedicated to poultry.Merakli is a Brahma chicken, a breed that is known as the "King of All Poultry" and somewhat resembles a dinosaur descendant.As you can see, these breeds can grow up to 18 pounds.------