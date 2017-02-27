PETS

Watch Nora the polar bear have fun at the Oregon Zoo

Nora has been having a ball and kicking back since her arrival at the zoo in September. (Oregon Zoo/YouTube)

Get ready for fun, because it's nothing but good times with Nora the polar bear.

Nora was born at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium on Nov. 6, 2015 and has grown to be over 200 pounds.

She was transferred to the Oregon Zoo in September 2016, and has had quite the blast getting used to her new surroundings. Nora's birth was great news, as the bears have only a 50 percent survival rate in both nature and human care, according to the Oregon Zoo.

Since her arrival, Nora has had a blast at her new home, going for swims, playing in ice, and always finding a way to keep herself entertained.

On Nov. 28 2016, the zoo reopened the public viewing areas at the polar bear habitat, which had been previously closed off as Nora got used to her new home. Here's Nora experiencing her first Oregon snowfall.

