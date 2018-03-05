PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police said a Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff was arrested after assaulting another officer he was supervising while on assignment.
Stephen Postell, 42, of the 3000 block of South 74th Street, was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a female officer who reported to him back in October 2017.
According to investigators, Postell was driving the woman on assignment when he pulled the car over under a bridge in the area of 16th and Westmoreland streets and assaulted her. Police said the woman struggled with Postell, causing him to stop the assault.
Police said the woman also reported Postell for a separate incident of assault that occurred while at their workplace.
Postell has been charged with indecent exposure, indecent assault and simple assault.
The Sheriff's Office issued the following statement regarding the incident:
Sgt. Stephen Postell has been arrested on charges of indecent assault. Given his arrest, Sgt. Post l, will be suspended for 30 days with intent to dismiss. The case of Sgt. Stephen Postell has been under investigation since November 2017, having been referred to the Philadelphia Police Department Special Victims Unit by our Internal Affairs Division.
We take all allegations of sexual harassment and abuse seriously. We are committed to maintaining a work environment in which all our employees feel safe and respected. Each case that comes to our attention is vigorously investigated by the Sheriff's Internal Affairs Division following required due process procedures. As needed, cases will be referred for further investigation to the appropriate law enforcement agencies. At this point, we cannot comment further while the case against Sgt. Postell is pending.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps