Police said a Philadelphia Deputy Sheriff was arrested after assaulting another officer he was supervising while on assignment.Stephen Postell, 42, of the 3000 block of South 74th Street, was arrested Friday after allegedly assaulting a female officer who reported to him back in October 2017.According to investigators, Postell was driving the woman on assignment when he pulled the car over under a bridge in the area of 16th and Westmoreland streets and assaulted her. Police said the woman struggled with Postell, causing him to stop the assault.Police said the woman also reported Postell for a separate incident of assault that occurred while at their workplace.Postell has been charged with indecent exposure, indecent assault and simple assault.The Sheriff's Office issued the following statement regarding the incident:------