Philadelphia crime boss Joey Merlino pleads guilty, avoids retrial

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 1997 file photo, Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino talks to the media outside the Criminal Justice Center in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/ H. Rumph, Jr.)

PHILADELPHIA --
A notorious Philadelphia mob boss has pleaded guilty to an illegal gambling charge.

Joseph "Skinny Joey" Merlino entered the plea on Friday as part of deal allowing him to avoid a retrial in his New York City racketeering case.

The government had accused Merlino of profiting from gambling and health insurance schemes run by East Coast organized crime families.

A trial ended with a hung jury in February.

Merlino once controlled the remnants of a Philadelphia organized crime family that was decimated by a bloody civil war in the 1980s and 1990s. He's insisted he retired from the mob after serving a lengthy prison term.

He'll remain on bail until sentencing on Sept. 13.

------
