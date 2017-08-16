Philly is Charlottesville' marched against racism in Center City

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 is over the 'Philly is Charlottesville' march.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thousands of protesters marched through Center City Philadelphia Wednesday night, speaking out against white supremacists.

On Facebook, more than 2,000 people said they would attend the "Philly is Charlottesville March and Rally," also being called "Unmasking White Supremacy in Philadelphia."



The estimated 2,000 to 2,200 protesters began their march at Congregation Rodeph Shalom Synagogue at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The large crowd then started moving down Broad Street.


Kate Sunbeen of South Philadelphia said, "It's shameful that our president hasn't denounced what happened, 100 percent. So we are here to say, we don't support that."

A number of people denouncing the president believing that he did not come out strong enough against white supremacists and Neo-Nazi's

Susan Reardon of Center City said, "And I want him to persecute those people the same way any terrorist would be persecuted."

Black lives matter protestors chanted "Down with the Rizzo statue," an off-shoot of a call across several states to remove statues of confederate figures. Rizzo was seen by a number of protestors as a divisive figure deemed by some as racists for his policies. But as the rally converged at the United Methodist Church in Center City. Organizers also said this.

'It's not just about statues, but people who are self-professed Neo-Nazi's."

Among those on hand was the democratic candidate for Philadelphia District Attorney.

"They don't like Nazis, well neither do I. I think most Americans remember that this was a group of people we had to go to war with," candidate Larry Krasner said.

Indeed participants were reminded by at least one rabbi who was in Virginia during the violence last weekend that Neo-Nazi's are a real threat.

He said, "They would kill every person in this room. You get that? Nobody here is safe of from their hatred."

Some protesters were chanting "Down with the Rizzo statue" referencing the former mayor's statue across from City Hall as the march continued on. Earlier in the day, a man was arrested after throwing eggs at the statue.



The rally took place at 8 p.m. at Arch Street United Methodist Church.

Organizers say, "We must boldly rebuke all forms of bigotry on behalf of love, and on behalf of humanity, we must continue to resist all tactics to create fear and terror in the hearts, souls, and minds of marginalized communities."


----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newscharlottesville demonstrationsprotestrallyracismanti-semitismCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
VIDEO: Man arrested after throwing eggs at Frank Rizzo statue
Former catholic teacher released from jail after rape of child
After Campbell's CEO resigns, Trump disbands councils
Tractor trailer overturns on Route 55 in Harrison Twp.
Adam Joseph's eclipse forecast breakdown
AccuWeather: Patchy Fog Overnight
AA to offer non-stop flights from PHL to 3 European cities
Kids honored for saving woman from Elkins Park fire
Show More
Missing elderly man found safe in Philadelphia
Phila. police union wins $8M settlement in overtime dispute
Suspect who urinated on Philadelphia synagogue ID'd, charged
Mourners remember woman killed at Virginia rally
Lawmakers slam Trump for laying 'blame on both sides' in Charlottesville rally
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
SEPTA unveils Transit Watch mobile security app
Powerball jackpot tops $430 million
Body found in Newtown Square home
More Video