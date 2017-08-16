'Philly is Charlottesville' marching down Broad Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Hundreds of protesters are marching through Center City Philadelphia, speaking out against white supremacists.

WATCH LIVE: Chopper 6 over rally

On Facebook, more than 2,000 people said they would attend the 'Philly is Charlottesville March and Rally,' also being called "Unmasking White Supremacy in Philadelphia."

Several hundred protesters were already gathered before 7 p.m. Wednesday.



The march began at Congregation Rodeph Shalom Synagogue and the large crowd started moving down Broad Street.


SEPTA says several buses will be delayed due to the demonstration.



Several hundred officers were monitoring the march and rally, as well.

Some protesters were chanting 'Down with the Rizzo statue' referencing the former mayor's statue across from City Hall as the march continued on. Earlier in the day, a man was arrested after throwing eggs at the statue.



The rally will take place at 8 p.m. at Arch Street United Methodist Church.

Organizers say, "We must boldly rebuke all forms of bigotry on behalf of love, and on behalf of humanity, we must continue to resist all tactics to create fear and terror in the hearts, souls, and minds of marginalized communities."

