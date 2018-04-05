Police chase and catch armed robbery suspect in Crescentville

Philly police chase and catch armed robbery suspect. Jim Gardner reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on April 5, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police witnessed an armed robbery in progress then chased down and captured the bandit Thursday night.

Chopper 6 was over Philadelphia's Crescentville section as police tackled the suspect and took him into custody.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. near the Rising Sun Plaza Shopping Center on the 500 block of Adams Avenue.

Officers say the 43-year-old suspect held up the Pizza Hut at gunpoint.

Only Action News was there as police recovered what appeared to be a semi-automatic rifle with the stock removed from a wooded area not far from the plaza.

