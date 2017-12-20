PHILADELPHIA POLICE

Philadelphia police officer charged with DUI

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia police officer arrested, charged with DUI: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., December 20, 2017 (WPVI)

A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested for an incident last Christmas Eve where he allegedly crashed while driving under the influence then threatened the people in the other car with his service revolver.

The District Attorney charged 36-year-old Officer Kevin Klein with misdemeanor simple assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Klein has been suspended from the force with the intent to dismiss.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphia newsphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA POLICE
Philadelphia police hold free gun lock giveaway
Passenger thrown from vehicle, killed in hit-and-run crash
Savesie Things: Philadelphia police channel 'Stranger Things'
Robbery caught on camera in South Philadelphia
More philadelphia police
Top Stories
Boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run crash in Feltonville
Apple admits slowing down older iPhones
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Official Start to Winter
USPS goes all-in for busiest week of the year
Parents on edge after attempted luring in Oxford Circle
Victim's family speaks out after West Chester senior home fire
1st wrongful death lawsuit filed in Bucks County murders
Trump celebrates after Congress wraps up massive tax package
Show More
8 Americans among 12 killed in Mexico tour bus crash
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Bristol Borough ID'd
Christie calls for property tax write-off on state returns
Teen shot in head inside Grays Ferry restaurant
Prosecutors can try to reinstate charges in Philly Amtrak crash
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Boy, 8, killed in hit-and-run crash in Feltonville
Was engineer in deadly Amtrak wreck distracted?
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Bristol Borough ID'd
More Video