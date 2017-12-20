A Philadelphia police officer has been arrested for an incident last Christmas Eve where he allegedly crashed while driving under the influence then threatened the people in the other car with his service revolver.
The District Attorney charged 36-year-old Officer Kevin Klein with misdemeanor simple assault, driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.
Klein has been suspended from the force with the intent to dismiss.
------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
philadelphia newsphiladelphia police
philadelphia newsphiladelphia police