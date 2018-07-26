Philadelphia police release surveillance video of Center City robbery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have released a new video of a group of young men, accused of attacking and robbing a man in Washington Square.

Cameras show five men, in their late teens or early 20s, following the victim near 11th and Spruce back on July 11.

Police say two of the men then attacked the 29-year-old, kicking and punching him.

The group then stole his backpack, wallet, and phone.

The victim had to be taken to the hospital.

If you recognize any of the men, contact Central Detectives.

