Philly police: Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds.

The 39-year-old woman was found on the first floor of a rooming house in the 100 block of N. Edgewood Street around 12:43 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers say she was stabbed seven times. She suffered wounds to the upper chest and hands.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there have been no arrests.

The victim's name has not been released.

