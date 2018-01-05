Photos show ATM skimming suspect in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
Police in Newark, Delaware are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect caught on camera in connection with an identity theft case.

Investigators say the suspect was photographed placing a skimming device on an ATM at the Louviers Federal Credit Union branch on Main Street in Newark.

The device was installed on December 23rd and removed the next day.

Several days later, investigators say, nine different accounts were hit with unauthorized withdrawals totaling more than $7600.

Police say most of the withdrawals happened at convenience stores in Newark, Bear and New Castle.

The surveillance pictures include images from some of those ATMs as well as at the Louviers bank ATM.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to contact Officer McKennon at CMcKennon@newark.de.us or 302-366-7100, extension 3491.

