Pipeline blamed for Chester Co. sinkholes shut down

Pennsylvania regulators have shut down a major pipeline that has caused large sinkholes in Chester County.The state's Public Utility Commission says the continued operation of Sunoco's Mariner 1 East system could have catastrophic results.The pipeline carries natural gas liquids to a terminal in Marcus Hook.Sunoco said it has secured the sinkholes that opened in West Whiteland Township. The pipeline operations have been halted pending a full inspection.------