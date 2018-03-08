Pipeline blamed for Chester Co. sinkholes shut down

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Pennsylvania regulators have shut down a major pipeline that has caused large sinkholes in Chester County.
The state's Public Utility Commission says the continued operation of Sunoco's Mariner 1 East system could have catastrophic results.
The pipeline carries natural gas liquids to a terminal in Marcus Hook.
Sunoco said it has secured the sinkholes that opened in West Whiteland Township.
The pipeline operations have been halted pending a full inspection.
