Police: 2 men sought for robbing a barber shop in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Police: 2 men sought for robbing a barber shop in Philadelphia. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A barber shop in Philadelphia was robbed by two men and they remain on the loose.

It happened this past Saturday evening at the Prince Barber Shop on Weymouth Street in Feltonville.

Police say the suspects came in and asked for a haircut, but the employee said they were about to close and that apparently set one of the men off.

He got irate and said, "If you're not going to give me a haircut, then we're robbing you."

The worker gave the two men his wallet and the customer did the same.

The suspects got away with their personal identifications, credit cards and $500 in cash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsrobbery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed wife, 3 children, then himself in Prices Corner
LeSean McCoy denies allegation of bloodying girlfriend
Man fleeing from officers in Pa. killed by bulldozer
Man who killed grandparents as a teen sees sentence reduced
All 12 boys, their coach rescued from Thai cave
Lifeguards warn of rip currents at the Jersey shore
Cleanup, repairs continue after massive Center City water main break
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Show More
Small fire erupts at Bucks County high school
Survivor of fatal Del. crash: It looked like a war scene
Delaware State Police mourn death of trooper
Three vehicle accident on Route 54
Investigators: Gas caused NJ house blast that killed couple
More News