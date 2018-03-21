Police: 2 shoplifters unintentionally turn themselves in

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Delaware state troopers say they arrested two shoplifting suspects the easy way: The pair inadvertently turned themselves in at a police station.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that Christopher R. McDowell and April J. Wright had been wanted on shoplifting warrants for an incident at a department store in February.

On Tuesday, police said McDowell was arrested when troopers recognized him after he walked into a police station and asked for a ride home while apparently intoxicated.

After McDowell was arraigned and released, Wright showed up the station to pick him up and was arrested herself, police said.

Efforts to reach McDowell and Wright for comment were not immediately successful.

***HERE***

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
delaware newsarrestshoplifting
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
Philly schools open two-hours late Thursday
Philly Archdiocesan schools to open Thursday on two-hour delay
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
VIDEO: Villanova Basketball team's bus gets stuck in snow
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
Evening commuters brave the city snow
SEPTA prepares to resume normal service for Thursday
Show More
PA lawmaker accused in abuse allegations won't seek re-election
Suspect killed after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton ID'd
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
More News
Photos
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos