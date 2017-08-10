Police: 3 shot in Bridgeton, New Jersey; 23 shell casings found

BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Three people were found shot in Bridgeton, New Jersey, and police say nearly two dozen shell casings were found at the scene.

Police responded to the area of Morton and N. Pearl streets shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

They found a Nissan parked on N. Pearl that had been damaged by bullets.

Behind the car, officers found a female on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back.

Inside the car was a man with multiple gunshot wounds, police say, who was still alive.

Outside the vehicle were 23 spent shell casings.

Meanwhile, another victim was found across with street with a gunshot wound above the knee. That person was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet.

At least two medical helicopters were called to the scene, and two of the victims remain in critical condition.

There has been no word on any suspects or arrests.

The names of those involved have not been released.

