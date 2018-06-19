Police: 5 men wanted for robbery in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Investigators are searching for five men involved in a robbery in Center City, Philadelphia.

They say a 25-year-old man was walking on the 200 block of South Broad Street around 12:30 a.m. on May 22nd when the suspects surrounded him.

The victim gave the suspects his iPhone X, $40 and his credit cards before they pushed him to the ground and ran off.

Surveillance Video recovered a short time later shows two of the suspects using those credit cards in nearby stores.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

