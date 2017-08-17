Police: 5th suspect killed in Spain resort town

The police force for Spain's Catalonia region says the fifth suspect shot in the resort town of Cambrils has died and six civilians have been injured.

Police earlier Friday morning had said four suspects had been killed in the town south of Barcelona during a police operation to "respond to a terrorist attack."

The confrontation came about eight hours after a van swerved through a pedestrian walkway in a popular destination in downtown Barcelona, killing 13 people and injured an estimated 100 more.

The regional police said they cannot say how the six civilians were injured at the moment.

They earlier tweeted that they are investigating whether the Cambrils suspects were wearing explosive vests. Its officers planned to carry out several controlled explosions.

The force says it is working on the theory that the Cambrils suspects were linked to the Barcelona attack, as well as to a Wednesday night explosion in the town of Alcanar in which one person was killed.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
u.s. & world
Load Comments
Top Stories
Rizzo statue vandalized with spray paint
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Camden County ID'd
Police: Woman falls out of speeding car in Gloucester Co.
Locals, tourists walking through Phila. have safety on their minds
Action News 9pm LIVE UPDATE
Family of South Phila. murder victim left with questions
Search for Chestnut Hill vandalism suspect
Attacker drives van into Barcelona crowd; 13 dead, 100 hurt
Show More
Eclipse could impact solar energy production
Suspect sought in violent robbery in Center City
Mom, son killed in apparent double-murder suicide in N.J.
Accused Chester Co. road rage killer waives hearing
Man stabbed in apparent road rage incident in Reading
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: NJ newlyweds search for wedding crashing couple
PHOTOS: The Life of Darren 'Dutch' Daulton
Chris Pratt-Anna Faris and more shocking celeb splits
PHOTOS: Storm clouds darken the skies around area
More Photos