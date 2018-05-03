Police: Argument among workers led to fatal airport stabbing

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police say an argument among workers led to a fatal stabbing at the Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday.
The men involved work for Worldwide Flight Services, a company contracted to clean planes.
The incident happened at Terminal E, where Frontier Airlines is located. The men are not Frontier employees.
The three workers were in the break room at the time, police say, when one of the men turned out a light.
Another employee got involved and stabbed one of those men in the stomach.
The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect is in custody.
In a statement, Frontier Airlines said:
"We've been made aware of an incident involving employees of Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) at Philadelphia International Airport. The Frontier Airlines family is saddened to learn about this event and our hearts go out to those touched by the tragedy. We have reached out to WFS to assist them in any way possible as they deal with this incident. Please direct any questions to WFS."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps