KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WPVI) --Police have arrested a white supremacist who was wanted for shooting a Knoxville, Tennessee police officer.
Investigators say 31-year-old Ronnie Lucas Wilson fired shots Thursday evening during a traffic stop.
The officer was hit in the shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery.
Authorities say Wilson is a confirmed member of the Aryan Nations white supremacist gang.
He was already wanted on a probation violation for aggravated assault.
