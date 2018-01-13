Police arrest white supremacist wanted in connection with shooting of Tennessee officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WPVI) --
Police have arrested a white supremacist who was wanted for shooting a Knoxville, Tennessee police officer.

Investigators say 31-year-old Ronnie Lucas Wilson fired shots Thursday evening during a traffic stop.

The officer was hit in the shoulder and is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities say Wilson is a confirmed member of the Aryan Nations white supremacist gang.

He was already wanted on a probation violation for aggravated assault.

