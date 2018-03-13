Bride arrested on suspicion of impaired driving on way to her wedding

MARANA, Arizona --
Police say a bride in southern Arizona was arrested on suspicion of impaired driving after she was involved in a car crash on the way to her wedding.

Amber Young was wearing an open-back dress when she was handcuffed and put into a police cruiser Monday in Marana, 30 miles north of Tucson.

Police spokesman Sgt. Chriswell Scott says one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

It is not known whether Young has an attorney who can comment on her behalf.

Scott tweeted, "Don't drive impaired, till death do we part doesn't need any help."

Young was taken to a police substation to have her blood drawn and released without going to jail.

It's unknown whether Young made it to her wedding.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weddingDUIArizona
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Duo behind more than 80 burglaries arrested, police said
Truck overturns spilling egg yolk on I-76 near King of Prussia
5-year-old hit by car in Mayfair
Eagles release TE Brent Celek after 11 seasons
Woman found dead with 7 stab wounds in West Philly
Trump ousts Tillerson as Secretary of State
NJ governor calls for higher taxes, more money for schools
AccuWeather: Midweek Wintry Winds, Some Rain and Snow Showers
Show More
Man dies after violent Center City stabbing
Bus crashes in Alabama after Disney trip; driver killed
Famous buried 'ghost tracks' reappear at Cape May beach
Large counterfeit jewelry shipment seized in Philly
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
GAME PHOTOS: Eagles take on Patriots in Super Bowl LII
More Photos