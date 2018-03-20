Police say two brothers are dead after being ambushed outside their homes in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6500 block of Kingsessing Avenue.Officers arrived to find one brother lying in the street, between two parked vehicles.The 50-year-old man had been shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.Police say the other brother, believed to be in his 50s, had been shot multiple times.He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition and died less than an hour later.Action News has learned the brothers lived next door to each other. Sources are describing the killings as an ambush.Two suspects were seen running from the scene after the shots were fired.Investigators are working to track them down.They have not commented on a possible motive for the killings.------